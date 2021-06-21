Advertisement
One hospitalized with serious injuries after collision in Perth East: OPP
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 9:57AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say one person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Perth East on Monday morning.
OPP tweeted about the crash on Road 107 at Line 29 around 7 a.m. The road was closed for about two hours while they investigated.
The road reopened around 9 a.m.
Police said the person's injuries were not life-threatening.