One hospitalized with minor injuries in Kitchener residential fire

One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a residential fire in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Charles Street East and Benton Street around 2:20 a.m. According to police, crews were able to extinguish a fire at the back of the unit.

One person suffered minor injuries in the fire.

It isn't considered suspicious, according to police.

Officials with the Kitchener Fire Department said the damage is estimated at around $75,000.