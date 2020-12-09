Advertisement
One hospitalized in rollover in Wellington County
Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 9:15PM EST
Officials respond to a rollover in Wellington County (Supplied: OPP)
KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Wellington County on Wednesday evening.
The OPP tweeted about the crash around 6:30 p.m., saying it happened on Trafalger Road near Erin.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The road was closed for several hours for the clean up.