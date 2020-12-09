KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Wellington County on Wednesday evening.

The OPP tweeted about the crash around 6:30 p.m., saying it happened on Trafalger Road near Erin.

One person transported to hospital with minor injuries. #Wellingtonopp advice Trafalgar Rd #Erin remains closed for clean up between Cty Rd 50& Halton-Erin Townline ^km https://t.co/xSzAeYILfY pic.twitter.com/bs0ejRFOvB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 9, 2020

Police say one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours for the clean up.