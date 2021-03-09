KITCHENER -- One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Guelph on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a residence on Steffler Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Officials said the fire started on the second floor.

One person who lives in the home was sent to hospital. There are other people who live in the home, but officials don't know if anyone was home at the time.

There's a fair amount of damage to the home, officials said.

The residents will likely be displaced.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Roads in the area were closed while they investigated.