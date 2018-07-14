

CTV Kitchener





Norfolk County OPP were investigating a motorcycle collision on Blue Line Road in Norfolk County.

Paramedics responded to a collision involving two motorcycles on July 13 at approximately 4:19 p.m.

A 66-year-old male from Niagara Falls was travelling along Blue Line Road when he collided with a 40-year-old motorcyclist.

Police believe the motorcycles were travelling in the same direction.

The 66-year-old male was taken by ambulance to hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police are continuing to investigate.