One hospitalized after two-motorcycle collision
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a two-motorcycle collision that happened on July 13.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 12:48PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP were investigating a motorcycle collision on Blue Line Road in Norfolk County.
Paramedics responded to a collision involving two motorcycles on July 13 at approximately 4:19 p.m.
A 66-year-old male from Niagara Falls was travelling along Blue Line Road when he collided with a 40-year-old motorcyclist.
Police believe the motorcycles were travelling in the same direction.
The 66-year-old male was taken by ambulance to hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The other motorcyclist suffered minor injuries as a result.
Police are continuing to investigate.