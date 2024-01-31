KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One driver seriously hurt in Woolwich crash

    Line 86 at Northfield Drive in Woolwich on Jan. 31, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Line 86 at Northfield Drive in Woolwich on Jan. 31, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision just outside of Elmira.

    Waterloo regional police shut down Line 86, between Spruce Lane and Northfield Drive, late Wednesday afternoon.

    It’s not known how long the road will be closed to traffic.

    Police also deployed their drone to survey the area while officers investigate the cause of the collision.

