KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One driver hurt in Kitchener collision

    A crash on New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, in Kitchener on Nov. 9, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) A crash on New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, in Kitchener on Nov. 9, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    A collision closed a Kitchener road for several hours Thursday afternoon.

    Waterloo regional police say emergency crews were called to New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, around 2:50 p.m.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

    One of the drivers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police told CTV News is was too early to determine if any charges will be laid.

    New Dundee Road reopened just after 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News