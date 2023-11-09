One driver hurt in Kitchener collision

A collision closed a Kitchener road for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police say emergency crews were called to New Dundee Road, between Robert Ferrie Drive and Reidel Drive, around 2:50 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police told CTV News is was too early to determine if any charges will be laid.

New Dundee Road reopened just after 6 p.m.