WATERLOO -- Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded one new COVID-19-related death and 22 new cases on Monday.

The latest death brings Waterloo Region's total death toll to 284.

The total number of cases only increased by 20 due to a data cleanup and now sits at 18,545, including 18,114 resolved infections and 141 active cases.

There are currently 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks across the region.

Another two COVID-19 infections were confirmed as variant of concern cases in Monday's update, up to 4,817.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,122 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,310 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

266 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners have now administered 785,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,317 jabs put into arms on Sunday.

More than 83.6 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 73.47 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to Waterloo Region's dashboard, 7,752 more residents need to get fully vaccinated to reach the target of 75 per cent.

Province-wide, 325 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday, marking a drop from the 423 reported on Sunday.

Ontario's seven-day rolling average now stands at 283, up from 189 just one week ago.

