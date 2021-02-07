KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed that a man was killed in a single vehicle collision west of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the incident around 3 p.m. Sunday on Speedvale Avenue just east of Wellington Road 32.

Police investigation determined that a vehicle was heading east on Speedvale when it left the road, rolled over, and collided with a tree.

OPP say a 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Speedvale Avenue between Wellington Road 32 and Elmira Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Speedvale Ave in @GuelphEramosa Twp remains closed between Wellington Rd 32 & Elmira Rd N #WellingtonOPP investigating a fatal single vehicle collision ^km — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 7, 2021

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.