WATERLOO -- A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 27-year-old man is seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in North Dumfries Township.

First responders were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Branchton Road.

Regional Police determined the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and fence, and then caught fire.

The Cambridge woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man from Cambridge was taken to an out-of-town hospital for his injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.