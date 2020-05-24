One dead, one seriously injured after fiery collision in North Dumfries
Scorch marks can be seen off of a North Dumfries road after a crash left one woman dead and a man seriously injured. (Scott Clarke - CTV Kitchener) (May 24, 2020)
WATERLOO -- A 28-year-old woman is dead and a 27-year-old man is seriously injured following a single-vehicle collision in North Dumfries Township.
First responders were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Branchton Road.
Regional Police determined the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and fence, and then caught fire.
The Cambridge woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man from Cambridge was taken to an out-of-town hospital for his injuries.
Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.