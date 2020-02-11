KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say they are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a report of a crash involving two snowmobiles in Ethel at around 8:45 p.m.

They say the crash took place on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section located between Krauter and Henfryn Lines.

Police say one of the snowmobile operators died as a result of the crash while the other sustained minor injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Huron County OPP has closed the snowmobile trail between Krauter Line and Henfryn Line as part of their investigation.