One dead, one injured after snowmobile crash in Ethel
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County say they are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened on Monday evening.
Crews responded to a report of a crash involving two snowmobiles in Ethel at around 8:45 p.m.
They say the crash took place on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section located between Krauter and Henfryn Lines.
Police say one of the snowmobile operators died as a result of the crash while the other sustained minor injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Huron County OPP has closed the snowmobile trail between Krauter Line and Henfryn Line as part of their investigation.