

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead following a two-vehicle collision on Monday.

Police say they responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grey Road 3 and Grey Road 40 in the Township of Chatsworth.

Upon investigation they say a Ford vehicle was travelling east bound on Grey Road 40 towards Grey Road 3 when it failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a Mercedes travelling south bound of Grey Road 3.

The lone driver of the Ford, Robert Bradley Hillis of Port Elgin, was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 68-year-old man and his 66-year-old female passenger, both from Etobicoke, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators continue to investigate the collision.