

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A fatal crash involving a transport truck is currently under investigation.

Woodstock Police responded to the incident just after midnight on Friday in the area of Parkinson Road and Beards Lane.

Officials report that one person is dead from the single-vehicle collision.

Parkinson Road has been shut down from Beards Lane to Springbank Avenue. Police say the stretch of road will be closed for the next few hours for the investigation.

There is no word yet on the identity of the deceased or the cause of the crash.