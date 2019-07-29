

A 65-year-old man is dead and two other people were taken two hospital following three separate motorcycle collisions in the area this past weekend.

The fatal incident happened around noon on Saturday Wellesley Township.

The Wellesley man was traveling eastbound on Lobsinger Line and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they are still investigating, charges are pending, and another vehicle may have been indirectly involved.

“Everyone needs to take the extra time to make sure when they’re making a turn, approaching an intersection, or changing lanes that there is no one in their way,” said OPP Cnst. Lauren Ball. “That includes motorcyclists, as they are less visible, smaller, less bright, and don’t have as much of a lighting system.

“We want to make sure everyone is aware of that.”

Also on Saturday morning, a crash on Highway 7/8 led to a 56-year-old motorcyclist being airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another vehicle was turning left in front of the motorcycle and the rider was forced to swerve to avoid crashing into the car.

On Sunday, a motorcycle ended up in a ditch along Hwy. 401. OPP say a driver was exiting too fast on the exit ramp at Guelph Line.

The rider was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that if a car and motorcycle collide, the motorcyclist usually suffers the more serious injuries.