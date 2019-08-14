

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say one person has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Cedar Creek Road and Northumberland Street around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police it appeared the vehicle was passing other vehicles, when it lost control leaving the roadway and hitting a guide wire.

Police say a man has died as a result of the collision and it is now under investigation.

Cedar Creek Road between Highway 401 and Northumberland Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

No further details on the man’s identity will be released until next of kin is notified.