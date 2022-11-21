One dead after single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash just south of Mount Forest.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Highway 6 was closed between Sideroad 2 and Sideroad 3 due to a crash.

In a video update just after 1 p.m., Wellington County OPP media officer Joshua Cunningham confirmed one person had died.

“Today at approximately 10 a.m., emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision here on Highway 6 just south of Mount Forest,” he said. “One person was transported to a local hospital, but sadly was pronounced deceased.”

In the video, Cunningham said the road would remain closed as reconstructionists investigate.

As of 3:13 p.m., it had reopened.

Footage of the crash site shows a pickup truck appears to have left the highway and stopped in a field.

The roof of the pickup truck appears to have sustained extensive damage, with tools laying in the snow nearby.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.