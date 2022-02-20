One dead after shooting in Cambridge, suspect at large
One person has died after a shooting in Cambridge, as Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect they believe is armed and dangerous.
Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that they were on scene in the area of Cedar Street and Dale Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Officials initially said one male had been taken to hospital and there would be an increased police presence in the area.
Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, police confirmed that the male taken to hospital had died.
They are looking for a suspect described as male, while, 5’8”, slim, with dark brown wavy hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red pouch around his neck, a grey tracksuit with black trim zippers and strings, and black shoes.
They're also looking for a black Mitsubishi SUV with tinted windows.
Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them is asked not to approach, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
London
Windsor
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Toronto
Montreal
Atlantic
Winnipeg
Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
