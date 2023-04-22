One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County

A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.

On Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) published a media release reporting emergency crews were called to the highway crash in Brant County around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPP say two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved and that four parties were taken to hospital.

A 74-year-old from Woodstock was later pronounced dead.

The highway was closed for seven hours.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Brant County OPP (1-888-310-1122).