One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
On Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) published a media release reporting emergency crews were called to the highway crash in Brant County around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
OPP say two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved and that four parties were taken to hospital.
A 74-year-old from Woodstock was later pronounced dead.
The highway was closed for seven hours.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Brant County OPP (1-888-310-1122).
