One dead after crash on Hwy. 7/8 near Baden
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 8:52AM EDT
Officials investigate the scene of a crash on Highway 7/8. (Tegan Versolatto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 7/8 on Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
The highway is closed in both directions between Nafziger Road and Foundry Street while officials investigate.
A pickup truck was seen in a ditch with serious damage to its front end.
It's not yet clear what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. More to come…