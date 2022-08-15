One dead after crash near Palmerston, Ont.

An 87-year-old from Palmerston, Ont. is dead after a crash on Perth Line 91 just west of Road 140.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jillian Johnson said officers responded to the collision around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

A passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle were involved.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Ornge Air Ambulance was initially requested to respond to the crash, but the call was cancelled.

Police shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 following the crash.