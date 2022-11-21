One dead after crash near Mitchell, Ont.

One person is dead after a crash near Mitchell, Ont.

In a tweet posted at 5:12 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were on scene at the fatal collision on Road 180 at Line 32, around 10 minutes northwest of Mitchell.

Road 180 is closed between Mill Street and Line 28. Line 32 is closed between Road 181 and Road 179.

Police have not yet said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.