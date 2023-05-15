One dead after crash near Hagersville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 20-year-old from Haldimand County has died in hospital after being ejected from their car during a rollover.

Officials said on Sunday just before 6 a.m., the driver was travelling along Highway 6 between Sandusk Road and Concession 11 Walpole when the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance and was pronounced deceased, OPP said.