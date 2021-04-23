Advertisement
One dead after crash in Woolwich Township
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 10:33PM EDT
One person has died after a crash on Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township. (CTV Kitchener/Terry Kelly)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have confirmed that one person has died after a crash in Woolwich Township.
The crash happened sometime before 7:00 p.m. on Arthur Street North between Reid Woods Drive and Sandy Hills Drive.
Police have closed that section of road for an investigation.
It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved or if there are any other injuries.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.