

CTV Kitchener





Police say a two vehicle collision occurred in Blandford Blenheim Township in Oxford County on Sunday at approximately 3:28 p.m.

The transport truck was hauling two trailers and travelling eastbound on Oxford Road 29 when it was struck by a car travelling southbound on Oxford Road 22.

The transport and trailers flipped over.

Oxford Road 22 has stop signs controlling the intersection for north and southbound traffic.

The male driver of the car was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries, and pronounced deceased later that evening.

He has not been identified.

The male driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Oxford County OPP are still investigating.