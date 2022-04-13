One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira

Emergency services are on-scene at the site of a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira.

Wellington County OPP said they were called to a crash at Sideroad 21 and 14th Line around 3:30 p.m., along with Centre-Wellington Fire Rescue and the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

Constable Joshua Cunningham said the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

OPP said about a dozen school-aged children and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was seriously injured.

They add that after the crash, the school bus company made arrangements for the students to get home and some parents came to the scene.

Police said they haven't determined yet what school the students go to.

Const. Cunningham said they are also still working to identify the deceased driver and notify the family.

Investigators remain on scene, and will keep the road closed as they continue to collect evidence in their investigation.

This story will be updated.