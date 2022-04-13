One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver