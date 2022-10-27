One dead after collision in Paris, Ont.

One person has been pronounced dead after a collision in Paris, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded around 6 p.m. to a collision on Green Lane Road involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said one person was transported to hospital where they later died.

Green Lane Road has been closed from Dundas Street to East River Road. OPP said the roadway will remain closed until an investigation can is completed.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.