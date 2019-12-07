KITCHENER -- Schools in Waterloo Region will not be impacted if there is a second one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation on Wednesday.

OSSTF says it will cancel the planned strike if the government agrees to three requests:

Revert to 2018-19 average class size regulation of 22:1

Eliminate mandatory e-Learning

Provide assurances that Bill 124 will not be an impediment to free collective bargaining

The first strike happened earlier this week, which saw all public schools in the area shut down.

If the second strike does go forward, Grand Erie District School Board high schools will be closed, but elementary schools will remain open.

The Upper Grand District School Board will keep all schools open.

This proposed walkout is part of the ongoing job action against the provincial government.

Ontario's public high school teachers have been without a contract since August.