One-day emergency department closure coming to Clinton Public Hospital

Clinton Public Hospital will see another brief temporary closure of the emergency department due to staffing constraints.

On Monday, a news release noted the measure would be required to manage the lack of frontline healthcare staff.

“Due to ongoing health human resource shortages, the emergency department at the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) - Clinton Public Hospital will be closed on Aug. 11,” reads the statement from the HPHA.

The announcement of the closure came the same day the HPHA said Clinton Public Hospital was resuming full emergency department hours following a weekend closure.

Regular reduced hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily will resume on Aug. 12.

“Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available emergency department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need,” said the HPHA.