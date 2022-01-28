One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop to 133

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported one death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s dashboard update as hospitalizations dropped to 133.

A spokesperson for the region said the latest death was a woman in her 90s.

The number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped by 11 on Friday, now sitting at 133. There are 24 people in area ICUs.

Another 216 COVID-19 cases were added on Friday. Of the new cases, 169 were added on Thursday and the rest were from previous days’ totals.

The region has reported 37,941 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, including 35,172 recoveries and 348 deaths.

There are 1,949 active cases in the region, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

There are 76 active outbreaks, including 35 in long-term care or retirement homes, 27 in congregate settings and 14 in hospitals.

Testing partners have performed 735,817 COVID-19 tests to date, and the region’s seven-day positivity rate average is 17.5 per cent.

A total of 1,221,081 vaccine doses have been administered in the region so far, including 270,509 third doses. Of the population aged five and older, 88.05 per cent have one dose and 82.71 per cent have two doses. As for the entire population, 83.31 per cent have one dose and 78.31 per cent have two doses.

Ontario health officials reported 68 more deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. Of those, 67 took place over the last 13 days and one death was from more than a month ago.

The province has reported 1,103 deaths in January, although some occurred earlier and were disclosed by officials this month.

There are 3,535 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario as of Friday, including 607 in intensive care.

Another 5,338 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

With files from CTV Toronto