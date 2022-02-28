One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop by 10
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped by 10.
Regional officials said the latest death was a man in his 80s.
There are now 30 people with COVID-19 receiving hospital treatment in the region, including 14 in intensive care.
Another 118 lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total since Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, Waterloo Region has reported 40,513 lab-confirmed cases, 39,566 recoveries and 396 deaths. There are 545 active cases listed on the regional dashboard.
There are 13 active outbreaks in high-risk settings, including five in hospitals, four in long-term care/retirement homes and four in congregate settings.
Vaccination data was updated on Monday, showing 88.5 per cent of the eligible population aged five and older have one dose, 84.9 per cent have two doses and 49.3 per cent have three doses. A total of 1,290,087 vaccine doses have been administered in the region to date.
Provincially, there are 849 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 279 in intensive care.
Three more people have died due to COVID-19 in Ontario, bringing the total to 12,433.
Another 1,315 lab-confirmed cases were added to the provincial total on Monday. To date, the province has reported 1,102,011 cases, including 1,071,400 recoveries.
With files from CTV Toronto
