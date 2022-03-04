One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 24 in hospital

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to the disease on Friday.

The latest death, a woman in her 50s, brings the total number of deaths to 400 since the pandemic began.

There are 24 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 10 in area ICUs.

Another 54 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the region on Friday. To date, the region has reported 40,722 cases, 39,846 recoveries and 400 deaths. There are 464 active cases listed in the region.

There are eight active outbreaks in high-risk settings, including three in congregate settings, three in hospitals and two in long-term care homes.

Speaking at the region’s weekly COVID-19 update, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said COVID-19 trends continue to slowly decline in Waterloo Region. She continued to encourage people to use caution while returning to normal activities.

In Ontario, 821 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 262 in intensive care.

The province reported another 28 deaths related to the disease on Friday. Twenty-six deaths occurred in the past month and the other two were from more than a month ago, according to officials. A total of 12,525 people have died from COVID-19 in Ontario.

Another 2,085 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

With files from CTV Toronto