One charged, another wanted for throwing rocks at Cambridge businesses

One man has been arrested, and police are looking for a second, after five Cambridge businesses were damaged Thursday.

At around 5:45 a.m., Waterloo regional police were called to the area of Main Street and Water Street North for a report of two men throwing rocks into the windows of businesses.

Police found one man on Main Street holding two buckets filled with rocks.

After a short chase, officers arrested the 38-year-old man.

He's been charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.

Police were unable to find the second man and no description has been provided.

They're asking anyone who witnessed or has video of these incidents to call police at 519-570-9777.