Kitchener -

Two people have been arrested during a search warrant a motel near King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener.

In a tweet issued at 8:50 a.m., the WRPS noted there will be “increased police presence in the area.”

Police said there are no concerns for public safety.

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 26, 2022



There will be an increased police presence in the area.



Two individuals are in police custody. No concerns for public safety.



More to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/GnDfMVsHbT — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 26, 2022

