One charge handed out Halloween night in Waterloo for gathering
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 3:46PM EST
A City of Toronto by-law officer walks on Woodbine Beach with his ticket book making sure people are practicing physical distancing in Toronto on Friday, April 10, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
KITCHENER -- Bylaw officers in Waterloo handed out just one charge on Halloween night.
Officials say there was a gathering of about 15 people that broke provincial pandemic restrictions.
The location of the party was not disclosed.
The host of the party was fined $750 plus a $130 provincial surcharge, according to a City of Waterloo representative.