One call to Guelph police on first day of vaccine certificate requirement
Guelph police say they only received one call related to the launch of Ontario's vaccine certificate program on Wednesday.
Officers were called to a restaurant on Stone Road West for a report of a man refused to show proof of his vaccination status. According to police, the man refused to leave. However, once police arrived, the man had left and restaurant staff didn't want to provide any further information.
As of Wednesday, Ontarians need to provide proof of their vaccination status to access many non-essential services like indoor dining, bars, sports venues, gyms and theatres.
Police say anyone failing to comply could be removed from the premises under the Trespass to Property Act.
