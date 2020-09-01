KITCHENER -- The Woodstock Fire Department is battling a large fire at the Woodstock Agricultural Society and Fairgrounds.

The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters are fighting a large fire at Woodstock Fairgrounds. Please give all emergency responders room to work and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/436kkxHo4K — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) September 2, 2020

One barn was destroyed in the fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Shea. There were no animals inside at the time. Three other buildings were damaged in the blaze.

Shea says they don't have a damage estimate at this time, but expect it will be high.

All five trucks from the Woodstock Fire Department responded, along with two from other municipalities.

Police are investigating the cause, which remains undetermined at this time.

With reporting by CTV News Kitchener's Jeff Pickel