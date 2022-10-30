One arrested, another suspect at large after Kitchener break-in: WRPS

A Kitchener man has been arrested and another person is still being sought following an alleged break-in.

Waterloo regional police were called to a reported break and enter in progress around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Duke and Young Streets.

A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering as well as possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

A second person is believed to have fled the area before police arrived. They are described as a white male, around 30 years old, 5’11, with anaverage build and was wearing a yellow jacket and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact theWaterloo Regional Police Service.