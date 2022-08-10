One airlifted to hospital after collision south of Fergus

Joshua Cunningham, media officer with Wellington County OPP speaks from the crash site near Elora. (OPP/Twitter) Joshua Cunningham, media officer with Wellington County OPP speaks from the crash site near Elora. (OPP/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver