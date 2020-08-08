WATERLOO -- An on-duty officer was able to get a sleeping resident out of their smoke-filled apartment after they heard the fire alarm going off, according to the OPP.

The officer was patrolling in Paris, Ont. around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when they heard the alarm coming from a building on Dumfries Street.

A second officer was called in before the two entered the apartment, which was filled with dark, grey smoke. This was when they found a 20-year-old sleeping inside the bedroom.

The officers helped the resident outside before returning to extinguish the smouldering items.

No injuries were reported.