Omicron wave's 'decline continues to be slower than the ascent' in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is in a better situation as the area moves past the peak of the Omicron wave, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday.
Speaking at the region’s COVID-19 update, the region’s medical officer of health said public health measures and vaccinations have “reduced the most severe impacts of the Omicron variant.”
“However, as this wave has gone through our community, many have been deeply impacted by the pandemic and have lost family members or friends,” Dr. Wang said. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to them.”
All local COVID-19 indicators, including positivity rate, outbreaks and hospitalizations, are improving in Waterloo Region.
“The decline continues to be slower than the ascent,” Dr. Wang said.
Wastewater signals are also slowly declining across all testing sites in the region, but Dr. Wang said it remains high relative to previous waves.
CAUTION AND COMPASSION DURING REOPENING
Dr. Wang continued to urge people to use caution as COVID-19 restrictions loosen further in Ontario next week.
As of March 1, the province will end its proof-of-vaccination requirement and lift capacity limits on all indoor settings. Masks will still be required in all indoor public spaces.
“The virus is still with us, though, and may bring new challenges,” Dr. Wang said. “Vaccination remains our best defence against current and future variants.”
Dr. Wang reminded residents that everyone needs to decide for themselves what they will do as the province reopens.
“I continue to ask residents to be kind and considerate of everyone’s different comfort levels with the removal of measures that have been in place to protect us,” she said.
VACCINATION UPDATE
Vaccination teams in Waterloo Region continue to focus on outreach, offering mobile clinics to multiple communities.
Starting March 1, the Pinebush clinic will move to two days a week. It will be open Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Boardwalk clinic will continue to offer shots seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
All clinics offer walk-ins for all doses.
Plans are in the works for vaccine clinics at local high schools over March break to encourage youth between the ages of 12 and 17 to get a second or third dose.
ENFORCEMENT UPDATE
There were two new enforcement updates included in Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
Regional Chair Karen Redman said City of Waterloo bylaw handed out two $880 tickets, one for a gathering at a private residence prior to increasing capacity limits, and one to Innocente Brewing for not checking proof of vaccination.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Live updates: NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organization's response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Documents show Trudeau warned of issues linked to 'build back better' pledge
Newly released documents show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was given warnings about the complexity of plans to 'build back better' from the pandemic that could lead to economic uncertainty.
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
Soldier's defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island
A Ukrainian soldier on a tiny island in the Black Sea didn't hold back when threatened with bombing by a Russian warship as Moscow continued its assault on Ukrainian territory.
Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future
Canada's chief public health officer says governments should be prepared to bring back public health measures in case of another serious variant of COVID-19.
Mayors call to end COVID-19 testing at Canada-U.S. borders
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. land borders are set to change next week. However, community leaders on both sides of the border are calling on the feds to eliminate land border testing altogether.
London
-
Ontario to allow out-of-province skilled trades workers to register within 30 days
Premier Doug Ford says he will tackle Ontario's labour shortage by removing barriers for skilled workers from out-of-province.
-
Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting
Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.
-
LHSC treating fewer COVID-19 patients Friday, Earl Nichols clinic to close due to lower demand
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) continues to fall.
Windsor
-
Mayors call to end COVID-19 testing at Canada-U.S. borders
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. land borders are set to change next week. However, community leaders on both sides of the border are calling on the feds to eliminate land border testing altogether.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths reported
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 73 new high risk cases and 49 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
City reveals $320,000 proposed renovation for Pillette Village
Pillette Village could be getting a makeover.
Barrie
-
Huntsville, Ont. council set to vote on removing Russian flag from G8 park
Huntsville, Ont. council is set to vote Monday night on removing the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.
-
Winter travel advisories sweep through Simcoe County, Grey Bruce
Leave yourself some extra time if you're heading out on the roads Friday morning.
-
Orillia Perch Festival cancelled this year due to supply issues
A beloved summer event in the Sunshine City has been cancelled this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Landlord fined for fire code violations
A Sault Ste. Marie landlord was fined $120,000 Feb 24. for various offences under the Ontario fire code. File photo
-
Sudbury police looking for dashcam footage of arson on Lasalle Boulevard
Police in Greater Sudbury are hoping someone with a dashcam in their vehicle captured footage of the person responsible for arson on Lasalle Boulevard this week.
-
North Bay flies Ukrainian flag in solidarity following Russian invasion
The Ukrainian flag will be flying at North Bay city hall for the next little while.
Ottawa
-
Bail decision for convoy leader Pat King delayed as Crown applies to submit more evidence
A decision on bail for Pat King, one of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, has been delayed after the Crown applied to present new evidence.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
Toronto
-
Toronto reveals which speed cameras are catching the most drivers
The City of Toronto released its most recent automated speed enforcement (ASE) data Friday, revealing the devices issued more than 50,000 tickets during the last quarter of 2021.
-
Ontario reports just over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 39 new net deaths
Ontario officials are reporting just over 1,000 patients in hospital with COVID-19, the lowest count since late December.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Half a century of sandwich-artistry tucked into a midtown Toronto deli
Nestled in the back corner of a narrow storefront, behind a gallery of cheeses – from champagne cheddar to manchego infused with truffles – Carlo Celebre slices spicy salami with the precision that accompanies nearly 50 years of experience.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Video shows Air Canada employee collapsing after alleged assault by violent traveller
An Air Canada employee at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport was sent to hospital after a violent incident involving a traveller last weekend.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Atlantic
-
'Be prepared for difficult days': Maritime Ukrainian communities worry for friends, family
In the early-morning hours Thursday, Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack, the sound of explosions rattling a number of cities, in what Ukrainian officials called a “full-scale war.” More than 6,000 kilometres away, members of the Ukrainian community in Halifax rallied to call attention to the attack.
-
N.S. disease expert says provinces are dropping COVID-19 restrictions too soon
Signs related to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be coming down in Nova Scotia in less than a month, as long as everything goes as planned.
-
N.B. reports another death related to COVID-19 Friday; hospitalizations go down
Health officials in New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba continues to climb with 7 new deaths Friday
Manitoba's death count related to COVID-19 continued to rise on Friday as the province announced seven new deaths, bringing the total to 1,675.
-
'Our world came crashing down': Death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre
The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended 18 games for discriminatory and racial taunting: MJHL
A player on the Dauphin Kings has been suspended a minimum of 18 games – 11 regular season and seven playoff – and must complete a process of reconciliation following an incident of discriminatory and racial taunting, according to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).
Calgary
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
-
4 homes damaged in southeast Calgary fire
A fire in southeast Calgary damaged four homes Thursday, including two that were nearly destroyed.
-
'Risk of injury to the public': CFIA suspends Alberta meat plant licence
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has suspended the licence of a Fort Macleod, Alta. meat plant for what it calls a failure to follow proper sanitation procedures.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
-
More peace officers and outreach workers, partnership with Bent Arrow key elements of Edmonton's transit safety plan
Edmonton city council's plan to make LRTs and buses safer will see it partner with police and an Indigenous community agency on new strategies, and hire more peace officers and outreach workers to address the needs of people using transit stations.
-
Experts question Alberta budget claims of diversifying away from oil and gas revenues
Canada's oil province may finally be shedding its image as an economic one-trick pony, the Alberta government says in its new budget.
Vancouver
-
Fans line up overnight as popular Filipino fast food restaurant Jolibee opens in Vancouver
It's the day many fast food fans have been waiting for: a popular Filipino chain finally opened its doors in Vancouver on Friday.
-
Vancouver gas prices could break another record following sanctions on Russia
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to rise by another two cents in the coming days, largely due to sanctions placed on Russia.
-
Air pollution, lack of access to green space can increase likelihood of ADHD as much as 62 per cent: B.C. research
A peer-reviewed study conducted in Metro Vancouver suggests a link between air pollution and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.