Omicron wave's 'decline continues to be slower than the ascent' in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region is in a better situation as the area moves past the peak of the Omicron wave, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said Friday.

Speaking at the region’s COVID-19 update, the region’s medical officer of health said public health measures and vaccinations have “reduced the most severe impacts of the Omicron variant.”

“However, as this wave has gone through our community, many have been deeply impacted by the pandemic and have lost family members or friends,” Dr. Wang said. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to them.”

All local COVID-19 indicators, including positivity rate, outbreaks and hospitalizations, are improving in Waterloo Region.

“The decline continues to be slower than the ascent,” Dr. Wang said.

Wastewater signals are also slowly declining across all testing sites in the region, but Dr. Wang said it remains high relative to previous waves.

CAUTION AND COMPASSION DURING REOPENING

Dr. Wang continued to urge people to use caution as COVID-19 restrictions loosen further in Ontario next week.

As of March 1, the province will end its proof-of-vaccination requirement and lift capacity limits on all indoor settings. Masks will still be required in all indoor public spaces.

“The virus is still with us, though, and may bring new challenges,” Dr. Wang said. “Vaccination remains our best defence against current and future variants.”

Dr. Wang reminded residents that everyone needs to decide for themselves what they will do as the province reopens.

“I continue to ask residents to be kind and considerate of everyone’s different comfort levels with the removal of measures that have been in place to protect us,” she said.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Vaccination teams in Waterloo Region continue to focus on outreach, offering mobile clinics to multiple communities.

Starting March 1, the Pinebush clinic will move to two days a week. It will be open Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boardwalk clinic will continue to offer shots seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All clinics offer walk-ins for all doses.

Plans are in the works for vaccine clinics at local high schools over March break to encourage youth between the ages of 12 and 17 to get a second or third dose.

ENFORCEMENT UPDATE

There were two new enforcement updates included in Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said City of Waterloo bylaw handed out two $880 tickets, one for a gathering at a private residence prior to increasing capacity limits, and one to Innocente Brewing for not checking proof of vaccination.