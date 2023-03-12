Olympic hopefuls convene in Waterloo to wrestle for spot on national team
The best wrestlers in the country were in Waterloo this weekend, battling for national glory and a chance at Olympic pride.
Sunday marked the final day of competition at the Canadian Wrestling Championships at Rim Park.
“This is the best of the best,” said Gary Bird, head official with the Canadian Westling Championships
Adding: “Techniques, throws and takedowns and we build our points up. The ultimate is a pin. It means the top person is in control and the bottom person's two shoulder blades are down."
Competitors fought to represent Canada at next year’s Olympic games.
“They’ll have the opportunity to go to Pan Am Games and prove that they are at that level that we could sort of look to send them to the world Championships and ultimately potentially qualify for the Olympics,” said Darren Matte, author at Wrestling Canada Lutte.
This is Waterloo’s first year as the host city in more than two decades
Close to 600 senior junior, and cadet wrestlers took part.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to host it in this venue which we were really excited about. Waterloo and Rim Park has been a great host,” said Matte. “This is such a great sporting area, not just for wrestling but for multiple sports.”
With men's freestyle and women's wrestling wrapping up on Saturday, day three featured Greco-Roman wrestling, a classic style where points are made without the use of the lower body.
The hometown favourite is Waterloo’s Daniel Craus, a former national champion.
He’s competing in his 5th Canadian championship after an eight-year hiatus.
“I feel really good. I’m really happy. These people are calling me a hometown hero because I haven't done wrestling for years,” said Craus.
He knocked off the rust and earned a silver medal in Greco-Roman, along with a fourth-place finish in freestyle.
Craus has no plans on competing for a spot in the Pan Am games or world championships but could be back here next year for another kick at the can.
“Nationals, maybe next year again, we’ll try again,” he said.
The next Olmypic games will be held in Paris, France from 26 July to Aug. 11, 2024.
