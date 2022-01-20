Oldest continually operating arena celebrates 100th anniversary in Cambridge

The Galt Arena Gardens, believed to be the oldest continually operating arena in the world, is celebrating a century of serving the Cambridge community.

In a news release issued by on Thursday, exactly 100 years since the arena first opened, the City of Cambridge announced it would be offering nearly 100 different activities for the community to celebrate throughout the year, pending public health guidelines.

The Galt Arena Gardens was the home ice for future greats Gordie Howe, Terry Sawchuk, Kenny Wharram and Bobby Hull when they were playing their junior hockey.

The Cambridge Figure Skating Club began skating at the arena in 1951 and saw figure skaters Toller Cranston and Ron Shaver train there during their early careers.

Both the Cambridge Terriers and Hornets have raised the Allan Cup, awarded to the national senior amateur men's ice hockey champions, in victory at the Galt Arena Gardens.

The city notes the arena has hosted a number of events, from circuses, to annual elementary school ice skating races, to religious gatherings, to industrial shows.

“This is more than an anniversary for one of Cambridge’s beloved historic landmarks. It’s celebrating 100 years of memories in a place that has brought our community together, a place that everyone has a story or two about,” said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in the release. “Many remember growing up in this building, whether it was learning to skate, watching a hockey game or winning a gold medal. This is a piece of our city’s history that we can all be proud of.”

In 1997, The Galt Arena Gardens received significant renovations and was designated a heritage site.