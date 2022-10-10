Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returned to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolled through town.
The colourful event was a long time coming after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic – and the community turned out in droves.
Dancers, pipe bands, special guests, crowd favourite floats, and some new ones entertained onlookers along the route.
Daryl Morris, Angie Hill and Will Aiello hosted CTV Kitchener’s one-hour parade special, which started at 12 p.m.
A replay will be posted here Monday afternoon.
-
