Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W

A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade made its way down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.

The parade started at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street.

It went up Weber Street and finished at the Bridgeport Plaza at the corner of Weber and Bridgeport streets.

In a first for the longstanding tradition, the parade was broadcast online by Sherwood Productions.

A recording of the parade will be available on CTV News Kitchener later today.