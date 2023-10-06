Kitchener

    • Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W

    A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade made its way down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.

    The parade started at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street.

    It went up Weber Street and finished at the Bridgeport Plaza at the corner of Weber and Bridgeport streets.

    In a first for the longstanding tradition, the parade was broadcast online by Sherwood Productions.

    A recording of the parade will be available on CTV News Kitchener later today.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News