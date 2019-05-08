

CTV Kitchener





October is still five months away, but the spirit of the month’s biggest festival is already underway.

Tickets for most of the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest festhallen went on sale on Wednesday morning at 10 o’ clock.

Tickets went on sale at the following:

Alpine Club

Chicopee Haus

Concordia Club

Hubertushaus

Oberkrainer Haus

Oktoberfesthaus and Transylvania Club at Oktoberfesthaus

Schwaben Club

All tickets are available through Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest with the exception of Concordia Club. Tickets for that venue are only available through the club itself.

More than 700,000 people take part in Oktoberfest each year over its nine-day stretch. Last year, the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary.

This year’s festival runs from Oct. 11 until Oct. 19.