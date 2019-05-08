Featured
Oktoberfest 2019: Tickets now on sale
A crowd gathered before Onkel Hans at Waterloo Town Square. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10:54AM EDT
October is still five months away, but the spirit of the month’s biggest festival is already underway.
Tickets for most of the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest festhallen went on sale on Wednesday morning at 10 o’ clock.
Tickets went on sale at the following:
- Alpine Club
- Chicopee Haus
- Concordia Club
- Hubertushaus
- Oberkrainer Haus
- Oktoberfesthaus and Transylvania Club at Oktoberfesthaus
- Schwaben Club
All tickets are available through Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest with the exception of Concordia Club. Tickets for that venue are only available through the club itself.
More than 700,000 people take part in Oktoberfest each year over its nine-day stretch. Last year, the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary.
This year’s festival runs from Oct. 11 until Oct. 19.