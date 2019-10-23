Featured
Oktobefest RIDE program nets over 100 charges, but few are alcohol-related
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:03PM EDT
KITCHENER – This year's Oktoberfest RIDE programs produced a total of 111 charges, but very few of those were for drinking and driving.
Waterloo Regional Police released the numbers on Wednesday, reflecting on the nine-day campaign that saw more than 7,200 vehicles stopped.
Of the 111 charges, only eight were for alcohol impairment-related offences, while six were for novice drivers who were operating a vehicle with the presence of alcohol or drugs. Five charges were laid under the Cannabis Control Act.
The rest were mostly Highway Traffic Act charges and seatbelt-related charges.
"Officers continue to be concerned with the number of motorists failing to wear their seatbelt or failing to secure children properly," a news release reads in part.
Not wearing a seatbelt can land you a fine of $240 and two demerit points. The same penalties apply for not securing children in their seat.
The complete breakdown of charges is as follows, according to police:
- 59 Highway Traffic Act-related charges (improper tires, failing to surrender insurance, obstructing plate)
- 33 seatbelt-related charges
- Eight charges relating to being impaired by alcohol
- Six charges relating to novice drivers who have a presence of alcohol or drugs
- Five charges under the Cannabis Control Act