OHSWEKEN -- The 2020 racing season at Ohsweken Speedway has been put on hold for the time being.

Officials announced on Wednesday the three-eighths- mile clay oval will not begin its 25th season on the previously scheduled date of May 15.

They say they are postponing the season to a later date in order to follow community directives and social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, speedway officials are asking drivers, crew members, officials, and fans to stay at home and do their part in helping to stop the spread of the virus.

Updates and potential schedule changes will be available on the speedway’s website.