OHL postpones upcoming games due to COVID-19
OHL logo
KITCHENER -
The Ontario Hockey League is postponing five upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols.
The announcements were made on Thursday.
The affected games include:
- Dec. 30 - Guelph Storm vs. Windsor Spitfires
- Dec. 31 - Guelph Storm vs. Erie Otters
- Dec. 31 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Owen Sound Attack
- Dec. 31 - Windsor Spitfires vs. Flint Firebirds
- Jan. 1 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Owen Sound Attack
- Jan. 2 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Guelph Storm
The league said team activities have been suspended for the Rangers, Attack and Spitfires.
The OHL said in a media release the matches will be reschedule at a later date.