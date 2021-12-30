OHL postpones upcoming games due to COVID-19

KITCHENER -

The Ontario Hockey League is postponing five upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The announcements were made on Thursday.

The affected games include:

Dec. 30 - Guelph Storm vs. Windsor Spitfires

Dec. 31 - Guelph Storm vs. Erie Otters

Dec. 31 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Owen Sound Attack

Dec. 31 - Windsor Spitfires vs. Flint Firebirds

Jan. 1 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Owen Sound Attack

Jan. 2 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Guelph Storm

The league said team activities have been suspended for the Rangers, Attack and Spitfires.

The OHL said in a media release the matches will be reschedule at a later date.