KITCHENER -- The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that the 2020 OHL playoffs are cancelled.

The OHL championship trophy, the J. Ross Robertson Cup, will not be awarded.

The announcement came along with the cancellation of other Canadian major-junior hockey league playoffs.

Additionally, the Canadian Hockey League has cancelled the 2020 Memorial Cup. It was scheduled for the end of May in Kelowna, British Columbia.

According to a statement from the OHL, the CHL Board of Directors and the OHL’s Board of Governors determined extreme precautions must be taken with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement continues to say, “Given the troubling state of our global climate and public welfare, there is still too much risk and uncertainty to move forward in good conscience.”

OHL commissioner David Branch says it was a very difficult decision to cancel the post-season.

“The environment that we currently find ourselves in is much more important than the game of hockey, and we all have a part to play in these difficult times,” says Branch.

He continues to say players are looking forward to returning when it is safe.