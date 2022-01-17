OHL announces schedule changes affecting Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers games

The Kitchener Rangers and the Guelph Storm are among teams affected by the latest round of COVID-19 related schedule changes announced by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Monday.

The Guelph Storm will not play the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, with that game being postponed. Instead, the Storm will host the Soo Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.

Meanwhile the Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers game set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 has also been postponed. The Rangers will now face off against host Flint Firebirds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. That game was rescheduled from Jan. 12.

A full list of the postponed and rescheduled games announced Monday is available here.